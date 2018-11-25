close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
AFP
November 25, 2018
Syria regime shelling kills 7 civilians in Idlib

World

AFP
November 25, 2018

BEIRUT: Syrian regime shelling killed seven civilians including five children Saturday in a planned buffer zone around the country´s last major rebel bastion, a monitor said.

A teacher and four schoolchildren were among the victims after the shelling hit near a school in the northwestern province of Idlib, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Regime ally Russia and rebel backer Turkey in September agreed to set up a demilitarised cordon around the region of Idlib to stave off a massive regime offensive. But the deal´s implementation has stalled after militants refused to withdraw from the expected buffer zone by a mid-October deadline, and sporadic shelling and clashes have since rocked the area.

The teacher and four children were leaving the school in the town of Jarjanaz in the southeast of Idlib province when the artillery fire hit, said Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman.

