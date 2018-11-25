‘Pakistan proves strength to control terrorism’

BEIJING: Pakistan in the recent years has proved its strength and commitment to root-out terrorism, bringing peace in the country.

This was stated by a Chinese scholar and former Defense Attache Cheng Xizhong in a report, published by the China Economic Net on Saturday.

Pakistan has made a remarkable progress in successfully handling terrorist activities, he said in the backdrop of militants attack on Chinese Consulate General in Karachi.

Cheng Xizhong said that in the past few years, Pakistan Army and security forces have carried out a series of powerful anti-terror operations in the border areas with Afghanistan and in some big cities such as Karachi, Peshawar and Lahore, so generally speaking, the security situation in Pakistan has been improving. However, now the security situation in Pakistan is still Complex and serious.

In the past, Pakistan was a relatively safe country. Because of America`s Afghanistan war, many extremist and terrorist organizations emerged in Pakistan, especially in the border areas with Afghanistan. The security situation got steadily worse. Therefore, Pakistan is the biggest victim of the US anti-terror military operations in South Asia, he contended.

Cheng Xizhong said that it was particularly noteworthy that China and Pakistan are having cooperation in building the economic corridor, especially in the construction of Gwadar Port.

This has attracted high attention of some forces in the region and in the world. Some elements think that China is further expanding its influence in South Asia and China is pursuing "westward strategy."

Therefore, he added, they don`t want to see the end of turmoil in Afghanistan and they don`t want to see peace and development in Pakistan. They believe that turmoil in Afghanistan and terrorist threat in Pakistan can prevent China from carrying out "Westward Strategy". They regard this as an important part of curbing China's peaceful rise.

Hegemonism has always "double standards" on the issue of counter-terrorism. There is now a situation of "agent war", that is, some forces try to use extremist and terrorist elements to undermine the stability and development of a country. If this situation develops, the cause of world peace will be greatly hurt, and it is also very unfavorable to themselves, the Chinese writer stated.

He said that from Afghanistan in 2001, the United States started to fight against terrorism. The United States has failed in the war against terrorism because it has implemented "double standards" on the issue and excessively used military forces.

Therefore, the United States has not solved the problem of terrorism and now terrorism has further expanded form South Asia to West Asia, Central Asia, Africa, Southeast Asia, Europe, the United States and the whole world. Europeans and Americans are now even so much afraid of the word “terrorism”, he added.

Cheng Xizhong said that China's "One Belt One Road" initiative is to promote the economic development and social stability of the countries concerned and build a community of shared future. The cooperation between China and Pakistan in building the economic corridor will lead stability and development in Pakistan.

When Pakistan`s overall position is strengthened, South Asia will be more balanced and this will contribute to peace and stability in South Asia.

They would like to express our deep condolences to the Pakistani policemen who have lost their precious lives in this attack and we would like to give warm regards to the injured, he added.