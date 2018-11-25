Coric, Cilic take Croatia close to crown

LILLE, France: Croatia moved to the brink of a second Davis Cup tennis title on Friday as straight-set victories for Marin Cilic and Borna Coric gave them a 2-0 lead over reigning champions France in the final.

The visitors were dominant throughout the day in front of a capacity crowd at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille as Yannick Noah’s France failed to make the most of home advantage and the clay court.

Coric got Croatia off to the best possible start with a 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 thrashing of Jeremy Chardy, who was a surprise selection by Noah ahead of Benoit Paire and Lucas Pouille, the highest-ranked member of the French squad.

World number seven Cilic then made short work of an injury-hit Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who needed to take a medical timeout during the third set before succumbing 6-3, 7-5, 6-4.

Former Australian Open finalist Tsonga, now ranked 259 after a season plagued by injury problems, failed to put Cilic under any real pressure, and missed all five of the break points that did come his way.

Cilic is bidding for redemption this weekend after blowing a two-set lead against Juan Martin del Potro in the 2016 final when victory would have sealed Croatia the title, and their doubles pairing of Mate Pavic and Ivan Dodig could finish the job on Saturday.

They will be slight underdogs against Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, who reached the final of the ATP Finals in London last week.