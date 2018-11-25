Belgium go 5 shots clear in Golf World Cup

MELBOURNE: Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry zeroed in on Belgium’s first ever Golf World Cup title on Saturday, storming to a five-stroke lead over the chasing pack with a peerless display of shot-making.

The pair began the third day level with An Byeong-hun and Kim Si-woo, but the South Koreans could only manage a 68 in the fourball format at Melbourne’s Metropolitan Golf Club, where both players have a ball but only the better score counts for each hole.

In contrast the young Belgians, former University of Illinois team-mates, sank seven birdies and an eagle in a sizzling nine-under-par 63 — the best of the day — to be 19-under for the championship.

Italy’s Andrea Pavan and Renato Paratore stayed in the hunt with a 66 to be joint second alongside Mexico’s Abraham Ancer and Roberto Diaz (65) and the Koreans.

Pre-tournament favourites Australia — Mark Leishman and Cameron Smith — remained in touch, six off the pace, tied fifth with England’s Tyrrell Hatton and Ian Poulter and Sweden’s Alexander Bjork and Joakim Lagergren.