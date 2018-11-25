MWM urges practical steps for citizens’ security

ISLAMABAD: The Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Secretary General, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jaffary, on Saturday called on the government to take practical steps for security of Pakistanis instead of merely issuing statements.

Speaking here at a news conference, he strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Orakzai bazar and on Chinese Consulate in Karachi and said those behind these incidents, which claimed lives of innocent and poor people, were coward beasts.

He proposed that for security of the people of Orakzai, a mechanism must be evolved, involving the security forces and the local people.

“It is the government’s fundamental responsibility to ensure protection of every Pakistani citizen, and, instead of getting under pressure from militants as the time for experiments is over, adequate security measures should be put in place,” he emphasised. He asked the government to deal with terrorists with ‘iron hands’.

The MWM leader maintained that those fanning and spreading hatred in the name of religion and ethnicity were two sides of the same coin. He said the idea behind these terrorist attacks was to create anxiety and despondency among masses, making them believe that there could never be lasting peace in Pakistan.

“All those who lost their lives in terrorist strikes are the sons of the soil. These martyrs must not be given colour of any sect of community. Success is sure, if the ummah forges unity in the name of Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him,” he emphasised.

He asserted those who tried to divide the Muslims were the enemies of both the Muslims and Islam. “All Muslims are ever ready to sacrifice their lives for the Holy Prophet Peace be Upon Him.

However, the movement for ‘Namoos-e-Risalat’ was hurt in the name of ‘Namoos-e-Risalat’. We invite all Muslims to join hands to collectively take Pakistan out of crises,” Raja Nasir said.

Replying to questions, he said that the MWM would not be part of any movement against the incumbent government. He regretted that the talk in favour of recognition of Israel in Parliament had caused confusion and concern among people. However, he noted the categorical statement against recognising Israel had done away with apprehensions and propaganda. The MWM, he observed, stood by the oppressed in Yemen, Gaza or Kashmir.