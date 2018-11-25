Daesh claims responsibility for Orakzai attack

PESHAWAR: Daesh Saturday claimed responsibility for a suicide attack that ripped through a marketplace in Orakzai tribal district, as the death toll climbed to 33.

The blast happened during a regular Friday bazaar in Kalaya, a town in a Shiite-dominated area of Orakzai tribal district. In a statement posted on Amaq, the news site of the group, Daesh claimed "57 Shiites were killed and 75 were wounded" in the attack. However, on Saturday the top official for Orakzai district Khalid Iqbal told AFP that the death toll was 33, up from 31 on Friday. "Among the dead are three Hindu merchants," he added. Pakistan has officially denied existence of Daesh on its soil but the group has claimed responsibility for some of the deadly attacks in Pakistan.