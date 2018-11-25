Budding stars return with a treat of young, soulful voices

KARACHI: The Citizens Foundation (TCF) on Saturday held the grand finale of Obhartay Sitaray (Budding Stars) 2018, and it was a treat for the ears, as young, soulful voices echoed through the hall of the hotel.

For this season of Obhartay Sitaray, over 75,000 households from 138 campuses across Karachi participated in the fundraising efforts, while 206 teams comprising 862 students competed in the singing rounds.

One hundred and thirty-four singers participated in the teams’ final, and 150 singers from primary, secondary and senior & college levels competed in the voices’ final. Obhartay Sitaray is an annual inter-school singing competition that provides students with a platform to prove their singing talent as well as raise funds for the education of TCF’s less-privileged students.

The veteran musicians that graced the event on the judges’ panel were Tina Sani, Afshan Ahmed, Salman Alvi, Shahid Hamid, ZH Fahim, Sultan Arshad Khan and Zoe Viccaji.

TCF President and CEO Syed Asaad Ayub Ahmad said: “TCF remains committed to the cause of education and believes in enabling holistic learning for the less-privileged children.”

He said Obhartay Sitaray provides a fantastic ground for aspiring young singers. “It is heartening to see students of TCF and of leading private schools share the same stage. This is a true reflection of TCF’s mission of removing the barriers of class and privilege.”

He added: “We are humbled to have more schools as part of Obhartay Sitaray each year. This ever-growing TCF family marks the victory of education over illiteracy and deprivation.”