Law enforcing agencies making country secure: Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Saturday said law enforcing agencies were playing an important role to make the country secure, and they had rendered countless sacrifices in that regard.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the security agencies had foiled the terrorist attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi where two police personnel made the whole nation proud by sacrificing their lives.

The minister said it was the state’s responsibility to provide protection to all national and international buildings in the country, adding China was our friendly country and enemies of Pakistan wanted to create rift between the two countries, but they would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

He said the government was working on its 100-day plan successfully, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) strongly believed in actions rather than words.