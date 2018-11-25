Babak criticises KP govt

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) parliamentary leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sardar Hussain Babak on Saturday said that the province was facing administrative paralysis due to government interference in departments.

The ANP leader said that transfers and victimisation of government officers has become a routine in the province, which he called economically bankrupt. The ANP lawmaker, in a statement, claimed that harassment of the officials had become a routine activity in the province.

He also claimed that treasury lawmakers were regularly handing lists of their favourite candidates for appointments in government departments.