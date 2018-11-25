Eight killed in road accidents

MANSEHRA: Five persons were killed and six others sustained injuries when a truck and passenger wagon collided and plunged into a ravine in Kotli Bala area on Saturday.

Police said a truck, carrying wheat was on its way to Gilgit-Baltistan from Rawalpindi when it collided with a van. Both the vehicles plunged into a ravine following the collision, a police official said. He added that the locals rushed the injured to Civil Hospital in Shinkiari where doctors pronounced Sherzada, Mohammad Javed, Gul Mohammad, Mohammad Pervez and another person, whose identity is yet to be established, as dead.

Two women, minor girl killed in Nowshera accident: Two women and a four-year-old girl were killed and three others sustained injuries in two separate road mishaps in the district on Saturday.

The first incident took place near Kund Park in Nowshera district when an over speeding car, LXH-5086, hit two women who were crossing the road. The two women, mother and daughter, received injuries and were shifted to nearby hospital where both succumbed to their injuries.

In Pir Piai area of the district when a coach driver lost control over the vehicle which overturned. As a result, two women, the minor girl sitting in the coach and driver got wounded.