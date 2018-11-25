SSG best special force of world: Gen Bajwa

TARBELA: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday visited the Special Service Group (SSG) Headquarters here in connection with the installation ceremony of their colonel commandant.

On arrival, the COAS laid a wreath at the Martyrs Monument, says the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

Major General Abid Rafiq was installed as the first colonel commandant of SSG.

Later, talking to the guests, including serving and retired officers and men of SSG, General Bajwa hailed their unmatched contributions, especially during the counter terror operations.

He said SSG was the best special force of the world and they had proved it through their professional performance and unparalleled sacrifices.