Over 1,000 held during crackdown on TLP

LAHORE: As many as 1,135 people have been arrested across the Punjab under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance, said a Punjab Home Department notification on Saturday.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi is among those detained, who has been held under three sections of the MPO Ordinance.

The Home Department officials confirmed that 95 people had been arrested from Lahore alone. Those arrested under three sections of the MPO Ordinance will be detained for 30 days, in view of the threat they pose to the public safety, peace, and law and order, the notification added.

Also, Additional Chief Secretary Captain (R) Fazeel Asghar has imposed Section 144 throughout the province due to a threat to law and order situation.

Section 144 will remain in effect till December 1. Rallies, demonstrations as well as any gathering of five or more people are banned under the section. Use or display of any kind of weapons is also prohibited under the section.

Late on Friday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that Khadim Hussain Rizvi had been taken into protective custody by the police after the TLP chief refused to withdraw his call for protest in Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh today (Sunday). He said the detention “has to do nothing with (the) Aasia Bibi case.”