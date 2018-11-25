Missing person case: Secretaries, IGP to get half salary until recovery, says IHC

ISLAMABAD: Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of Islamabad High Court Saturday issued an 11-page detailed verdict in the case of missing person Abdullah Omar and ordered deduction of half salary of secretary interior, secretary defence and Inspector General Police (IGP) of Islamabad every month.

According to decision, half salary of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) members, Station House Officer (SHO) and investigation officer will also be deducted, the media reported.

The judge stated that unless the missing person was recovered, the accountant general should continue deduction of half of the salary.

A fine of Rs2 million was also imposed on secretaries for interior, defence, IGP Islamabad, JIT and officers concerned.

The court directed that the fine and deducted salaries should be given to the wife of the missing person.

Justice Kayani said if the missing person was not recovered for six months, the case of officers concerned should be sent to the prime minister who should initiate departmental action against them according to the law.

According to the judge, the performance of Islamabad police to ensure protection of citizens had a question mark and the state institutions had failed to implement orders of the court.