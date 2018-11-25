close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
November 25, 2018
Shahbaz undergoes medical checkup

November 25, 2018

ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shahbaz Sharif who is currently under custody of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over graft charges on Saturday underwent medical checkup at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad.

As per details garnered the medical board has advised Sharif to continue his medicine while it also recommended carrying out all necessary tests including CT scan. On the other hand NAB has declared Shahbaz’ residence as sub-jail.

Earlier, the medical reports of Shahbaz have shown resurrection of cancer. According to the report Shahbaz’ report indicates signs of Chromogranin A (CgA) and his adenoid cystic carcinoma node level was found to be at 688 the normal level of which is considered to be at 100.

