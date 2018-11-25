Two Muslim sisters, Sikh brother reunite

NANKANA SAHIB: Two Muslim sisters and their Sikh brother reunited here at Gurdawara Janmasthan Nankana after the division of the subcontinent on Saturday.

Ulfat Bibi of Sheikhupura and her sister Mairaj Bibi of Shahdra, Lahore, told reporters that their parents used to live in Paracha village near Dera Baba Nanak Gurdaspur (India) before the 1947 Partition. They said their elder sister and younger brother who was one and a half years old at that time went missing during complete confusion before their family members migrated to Pakistan.

They said their mother Allah Rakhhi contacted her neighbour Sardar Makhan Singh in India and came to know about whereabouts of her son. The sisters said they contacted their brother through postal and telephone services. They said their brother Sardar Bayant Singh Paracha arrived in Pakistan to attend 549th birthday festival of Baba Guru Nanak along with his friend Sardar Nerpal Singh. Bayant Singh contacted Punjabi Sikh Sangat Pakistan chairman Sardar Gopal Singh Chawala who arranged their meeting. The scene was very moving when three siblings met and hugged each other after separation for more than 70 years.