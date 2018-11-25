PML-N demands probe into allegations of NAB torture

ISLAMABAD: The parliamentarians from PML-N on Friday demanded constitution of a fact-finding committee of the National Assembly (NA) to verify allegations against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding inhuman treatment meted out to accused persons in its custody.

The PML-N members while speaking on different points of orders also asked the government to implement decision of the Supreme Court regarding changes in NAB laws making its investigation process transparent. Speaking on a point of order, Rana Sanaullah while referring to statements of retired vice chancellor of Punjab University Dr Mujahid Kamran said according to him the accused persons in custody of NAB were facing brutal torture and inhumanly treatment during investigation process. He said a fact-finding committee comprising Riaz Fatiana, Dr Shireen Mazari and Ali Muhammad Khan be constituted to visit NAB’s prisons to find out whether there were cages, cameras are installed in washrooms and elsewhere and whether the prisoners were being injected drugs. Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif also agreed with the proposal saying a committee of the House be formed to look into allegations. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan did not immediately accept the proposal. However, he said let him look into the legal side as to whether a committee to look into this particular issue could be formed.

Farukh Habib, the PTI parliamentarian, in the meantime objected to the proposal asking the opposition members not to create hurdles in the accountability process by exerting pressure on NAB. Earlier, Khawaja Saad Rafique of PML-N while unleashing strong criticism against NAB said that DG NAB of Punjab was a tout and he was being used as a tool to victimise political opponents. He said that it was also responsibility of the National Assembly to find truth behind victimisation of political leaders saying that the allegations against NAB were levelled by an educationist Dr Mujahid Kamran who did not belong to any political party.

Saad Rafique also demanded implementation of decision of Justice Asif Saeed Khosa of the Supreme Court regarding changes in NAB laws. He felt the government was using delaying tactics in implementation of the decision.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) strongly rebutted the hard hitting allegations of terming its lockups as torture cells and torture in custody.

A spokesman for NAB said in a statement that NAB presents each accused in relevant respected accountability court to get his or her remand. No accused has so far lodged any complaint of torture in custody or experiencing stay in torture cell and no person in custody has demanded medical examination due to torture.

He said that NAB protects self-esteem of each accused and conducts inquiries and investigations on scientific basis as per law. “The baseless and hard hitting allegations of torture in custody and talks of torture cells were part of a well organised propaganda campaign aimed managing to stop legal action against them,” he said.

He said NAB was working within the ambit of law sans caring about any duress. “NAB firmly believes on non violence and torture is useless in investigating the white collar crimes and only documentary evidence is needed to prove the case,” he said. Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal had visited Lahore Bureau and also inspected the lockup. During his visit chairman NAB had directed the concerned to provide provide facilities to the inmates more than the facilities written in jail manual. The NAB spokesman said the NAB has already hired the services of govt doctor for prisoners for their routine round the clocks check ups. Medicines are also provided to inmates if prescribed by doctor. “NAB has asked to avoid criticising institutions as baseless allegations inflict severe cracks on institutions which belong to the nation not the individuals,” he said.