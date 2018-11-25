Man’s ear chopped off over enmity

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SILAKOT: Five people chopped off an ear of a man over an old enmity here on Saturday.
According to police, Munir went to Mahal Akagarh village to settle a dispute with his rivals. During the discussion a quarrel erupted and his opponents Asif, Ansar and their accomplices allegedly tortured Munir and cut off one of his ears. The injured was rushed to a hospital. The police have registered a case against the accused.
SILAKOT: Five people chopped off an ear of a man over an old enmity here on Saturday.
According to police, Munir went to Mahal Akagarh village to settle a dispute with his rivals. During the discussion a quarrel erupted and his opponents Asif, Ansar and their accomplices allegedly tortured Munir and cut off one of his ears. The injured was rushed to a hospital. The police have registered a case against the accused.
Comments