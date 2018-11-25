Man’s ear chopped off over enmity

SILAKOT: Five people chopped off an ear of a man over an old enmity here on Saturday.

According to police, Munir went to Mahal Akagarh village to settle a dispute with his rivals. During the discussion a quarrel erupted and his opponents Asif, Ansar and their accomplices allegedly tortured Munir and cut off one of his ears. The injured was rushed to a hospital. The police have registered a case against the accused.