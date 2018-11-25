Lawyers’ strike enters 11th day

GUJRANWALA: The strike of lawyers entered 11th day on Saturday for the establishment of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Bench in Gujranwala.

The lawyers also locked entrance of Sessions court.

Addressing the lawyers, District Bar Association (DBA) president Noor Muhammad Mirza said the strike would continue till the establishment of the Lahore High Court Bench in Gujranwala. Reportedly, on Friday a delegation of lawyers under the leadership of the District Bar Association president called on the authorities of the Punjab government in this connection.

MAN DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A man died in a road accident on Sialkot Road on Saturday.

Asadullah and his friend Waqar were moving on a motorcycle when another motorcyclist hit them. As a result, Asad sustained head injuries and died on the spot. Waqar suffered injuries and was rushed to the DHQ Hospital.