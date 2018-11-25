close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2018
Advertisement

Lawyers’ strike enters 11th day

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2018

Share

GUJRANWALA: The strike of lawyers entered 11th day on Saturday for the establishment of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Bench in Gujranwala.

The lawyers also locked entrance of Sessions court.

Addressing the lawyers, District Bar Association (DBA) president Noor Muhammad Mirza said the strike would continue till the establishment of the Lahore High Court Bench in Gujranwala. Reportedly, on Friday a delegation of lawyers under the leadership of the District Bar Association president called on the authorities of the Punjab government in this connection.

MAN DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A man died in a road accident on Sialkot Road on Saturday.

Asadullah and his friend Waqar were moving on a motorcycle when another motorcyclist hit them. As a result, Asad sustained head injuries and died on the spot. Waqar suffered injuries and was rushed to the DHQ Hospital.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan