7 killed in Havelian cricket match brawl

HAVELIAN: At least seven people lost their lives on Saturday after a deadly clash between two rival groups during a cricket match in Havelian.

According to police the incident also claimed lives of two real brothers at Village Ghari Pulgran in Havelian Tehsil Abbottabad. Four of the deceased belonging to one group have been identified as Ashfaq Khan, Sohrab Khan, Rashid Khan and Usman while the three deceased from the rival group have been identified by the police as Shaukat Shah, Mukhtiar Shah and Anwar Shah.

One of the injured identified as Saleem was taken to Ayub Teaching Hospital in a critical condition while bodies of the deceased were shifted to Havelian and District Headquarters Hospital in Abbottabad. According to district police officer Abbottabad three suspects involved in the fatal brawl had been arrested.