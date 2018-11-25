KP govt working to give scholarships to top athletes

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) government is working on a project that would ensure Rs 20 thousand per month scholarship to each top ten men/women athletes in 10 to 12 major sports Pakistan plays at domestic and international level.

Junaid Khan, KP Director General Sports revealed the decision at a Medal Award Ceremony in Peshawar and later talking to The News Saturday.

“We have decided to dole out scholarship to leading 200 men and women athletes of the province to make sure that they concentrate fully on their game. Top 100 men and top 100 women athletes in 10 and 12 games would benefit from the decision. This is just a token for those budding athletes who want to pursue their career in sports,” Junaid Khan said.

He was hopeful of implementing new initiative within next few months. “All the paperwork has been forwarded to concerned for approval.” During the next five years, Junaid Khan said provincial government planned around 1000 grounds in every knock and corner of KPK. He was speaking at the Medal Award ceremony of KPK Sports Writer/Khyber Star Magazine award ceremony held at the Qayyum Stadium the other day. A large number of sports personalities including former Sports Minister Syed Aqil Shah, former world champion Qamar Zaman, Amjad Aziz Mali (Secretary AIPS Asia), KPK Sports Writer President Jahanzaib Saddique and organizing secretary Asem Shiraz were present on the occasion.

Leading KPK players including Inayatullah, Abbas Zaib, Marrium Naseem, Khalid Noor Yasir Islam, Qari Adnan, Absar Ali, M Hamza, Hamza Roman, M Ismail, Umar Jameel, Aleema, Kianyat Mali, M Ismail, Umar Jahangir, M Bilal, Aroora Afridi, Ali Owais, Saqib Umar, Aamir Khan, Zohaib, Laiba Ahmad, Huzaifa Nadeem, Akhtar Ali, Mohsin, M Ilyas, M Sami, Nasarullah, Amin Zubair and M Ibrahim.

Senior journalists Amjad Aziz Malik, Faheem Anwar, Abdul Mohi Shah and Ijaz Khan were awarded medals for their services for promotion of sports in the region.

Aqil Shah hoped that the KPK Government would take all stakeholders in confidence before implementing sports uplifting projects in the country. “There is a need to revisit sports policy to get the best results.” Qamar Zaman also spoke on the occasion. Amjad Aziz Malik hailed Asem Shiraz initiative to arrange award ceremony.