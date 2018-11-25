close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2018
Polo in Pink final today

Sports

LAHORE: The final of Polo in Pink 2018 will be played between Dascon Construction Company and Newage/Diamond Paints on Sunday (today) here at the Lahore Polo Club ground at 3:15 pm.

Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital Medical Director Dr Atif Loya will grace the final as chief guest while Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana will be guest of honor.

The purpose of conducting this event is to create awareness of cancer among masses. Before the final, different programmes have also been arranged to amuse the spectators. In the subsidiary final, Olymia will take on Lahore Paradise Housing.

One of the finalists Dascon Construction Company team consist of Shahnawaz Ayaz Durrani, Taimur Ali Malik, Raja Arslan Najeeb and Saqib Khan Khakwani while the other finislist Newage/Diamond Paints comprise of Mir Huzaifa Ahmad, Alman Jalil Azam, Adnan Jalil Azam and Shah Shamyl Alam.

