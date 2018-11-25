close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2018
National Wrestling C’ship from 29th

Sports

November 25, 2018

LAHORE: The 64th National Wrestling Championship will be held from November 29 to December 2 at Multan.

Sport manager Lahore Police Aqeel Javed Butt has been named as the camp commandant of the police team training camp established to train its wrestlers for the national championship. The camp is in progress at Police Lines Qilla Gujar Singh Lahore, under supervision of SP Headquarter Syed Qarrar Hussain.

Pakistan police team consists of 20 international and national wrestlers including Amir Yaqoob, Shafqat Ali, Emanuel Maseeh, Haroon Usman, Irfan, Touqeer Arif, Jawad Khan, Umer Furqan, Shafqat Ali Shah, Zaman Kashif, Latif Ali, Yaqoob, Saleem M Shoaib.

The management comprises coach M Asghar, Manager M Shahbaz, assistant manager M Shabbir Hussain and camp commandant Aqeel Javed Butt, Sports Manager Lahore Police team.

Comments

