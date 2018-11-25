close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2018
Grand chess tourney ends

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2018

LAHORE: The 7th Grand Chess The Little Master of Lahore Tournament organized by the Laurelbank School System came to a successful conclusion here on Saturday.

Around one hundred chess players entered the tournament in three different age categories. In under-10 age group Ijtaba Amir, M Arham and Hashim Imran were on top three positions respectively. M Adil Irfan, M Adil Rehan and M Sameer got 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions in under-14 age group.

In open category Sibbat Ali, Ehtesham ul haq and Hazza Tariq managed to achieve top three positions respectively. Cash prizes worth Rs 60,000 were distributed among the winners alongwith medals and certificates. Muhammad Tanveer Dir, Sports UET Lahore was the chief guest on the occasion. He distributed prizes among the winners and appreciated the Laurelbank School System management for providing a platform to young chess players of Lahore.

