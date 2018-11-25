Garrido seeks historic African club title

JOHANNESBURG: Juan Carlos Garrido is closing in on becoming the first coach to win the CAF Confederation Cup with two clubs as his Raja Casablanca prepare for Sunday’s first leg of the final.

The Spaniard’s Moroccan side host the first leg of the final against V Club of the Democratic Republic of Congo with the return match seven days later. The Casablanca club are slight favourites to win a sixth African title despite drawing 0-0 at home and losing 2-0 away to the Kinshasa outfit in the group stage.

Valencia-born Garrido, 49, guided Al Ahly of Egypt to success in the second-tier CAF club competition — the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League — four years ago. He also won the 2014 Egyptian Super Cup for the Cairo Red Devils, but was sacked the following year and worked with a Saudi Arabian club before being hired by Raja last year.

Garrido soon added the Throne Cup (Moroccan FA Cup) to his list of accomplishments, but drew a blank domestically this year, putting extra pressure on him to win in Africa.

Raja are the seventh most successful CAF club, winning the Champions League three times and both the Super Cup and the now defunct CAF Cup once. But it has been 15 seasons since they last experienced African success, winning the last final of the CAF Cup under French coach Henri Michael, who died last April.