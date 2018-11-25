tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Meezan Bank beat Ad Sales by four wickets in Lahore Corporate T20 Cricket Championship at Ali Ghar Cricket ground.
Scores: Ad Sales 147/7 after 20 overs (Waseem Ali 54 and Mohsin Dar 51. Shan Khan 3/25, Hassan Shahid 2/21). Meezan Bank 148/6 after 18.5 overs (Yaseen Cheema 81 not out. Zeeshan Ahmad 22 and M Ashraf 22. Saboor Khawaja 2/14).
Tariq Rasheed and Farhan Ashraf were umpires and Waris Bashir was the scorer. In the end chief guest Mohsin Dar gave away man of the match award to Yaseen Cheema.
LAHORE: Meezan Bank beat Ad Sales by four wickets in Lahore Corporate T20 Cricket Championship at Ali Ghar Cricket ground.
Scores: Ad Sales 147/7 after 20 overs (Waseem Ali 54 and Mohsin Dar 51. Shan Khan 3/25, Hassan Shahid 2/21). Meezan Bank 148/6 after 18.5 overs (Yaseen Cheema 81 not out. Zeeshan Ahmad 22 and M Ashraf 22. Saboor Khawaja 2/14).
Tariq Rasheed and Farhan Ashraf were umpires and Waris Bashir was the scorer. In the end chief guest Mohsin Dar gave away man of the match award to Yaseen Cheema.
Comments