Corporate T20 Cricket

LAHORE: Meezan Bank beat Ad Sales by four wickets in Lahore Corporate T20 Cricket Championship at Ali Ghar Cricket ground.

Scores: Ad Sales 147/7 after 20 overs (Waseem Ali 54 and Mohsin Dar 51. Shan Khan 3/25, Hassan Shahid 2/21). Meezan Bank 148/6 after 18.5 overs (Yaseen Cheema 81 not out. Zeeshan Ahmad 22 and M Ashraf 22. Saboor Khawaja 2/14).

Tariq Rasheed and Farhan Ashraf were umpires and Waris Bashir was the scorer. In the end chief guest Mohsin Dar gave away man of the match award to Yaseen Cheema.