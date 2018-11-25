Narrow win for New Iteefaq Club

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: New Iteefaq Club entered into the league stage of 22nd Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship when they defeated strong Crescent Club by 4 runs at New Iteefaq Ground. Fine centuries by M Asif, Shehbaz Javaid (New Iteefaq) Club) and equally dashing batting by Shoaib Sultan (Crescent Club) were the main feature of the match.
Scores: New Iteefaq Club 282 all out in 39 overs (M Asif 127, Shehbaz Javaid 107, Saad Siddiq 16, Qamer Fareed 12, Umer Farooq 3/32, Baber Ali 3/54, Zaid Alam 2/77). Crescent Club 278 all out in 39.3 overs (Shoaib Sultan 98 including 6x6, 11x4, Zaid Alam 38, M Usman 40, M Luqman 13, Akhter Shah 12, Ali Hamza 10, Asadullah 10, Hafiz Saad 25*, Sajid 3/43, Shahid Ali 3/38).
LAHORE: New Iteefaq Club entered into the league stage of 22nd Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship when they defeated strong Crescent Club by 4 runs at New Iteefaq Ground. Fine centuries by M Asif, Shehbaz Javaid (New Iteefaq) Club) and equally dashing batting by Shoaib Sultan (Crescent Club) were the main feature of the match.
Scores: New Iteefaq Club 282 all out in 39 overs (M Asif 127, Shehbaz Javaid 107, Saad Siddiq 16, Qamer Fareed 12, Umer Farooq 3/32, Baber Ali 3/54, Zaid Alam 2/77). Crescent Club 278 all out in 39.3 overs (Shoaib Sultan 98 including 6x6, 11x4, Zaid Alam 38, M Usman 40, M Luqman 13, Akhter Shah 12, Ali Hamza 10, Asadullah 10, Hafiz Saad 25*, Sajid 3/43, Shahid Ali 3/38).
Comments