Narrow win for New Iteefaq Club

LAHORE: New Iteefaq Club entered into the league stage of 22nd Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship when they defeated strong Crescent Club by 4 runs at New Iteefaq Ground. Fine centuries by M Asif, Shehbaz Javaid (New Iteefaq) Club) and equally dashing batting by Shoaib Sultan (Crescent Club) were the main feature of the match.

Scores: New Iteefaq Club 282 all out in 39 overs (M Asif 127, Shehbaz Javaid 107, Saad Siddiq 16, Qamer Fareed 12, Umer Farooq 3/32, Baber Ali 3/54, Zaid Alam 2/77). Crescent Club 278 all out in 39.3 overs (Shoaib Sultan 98 including 6x6, 11x4, Zaid Alam 38, M Usman 40, M Luqman 13, Akhter Shah 12, Ali Hamza 10, Asadullah 10, Hafiz Saad 25*, Sajid 3/43, Shahid Ali 3/38).