Clippers thrash Grizzlies

LOS ANGELES: Danilo Gallinari sank all nine of his free throws en route to a 20-point performance as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 112-107 in overtime on Friday.

The Grizzlies were up by eight points with two minutes to go and appeared to be headed to victory but Gallinari drained three clutch free throws with three seconds left in regulation to force the overtime. Gallinari improved to 95.5 percent from the charity stripe on the season.

Montrezl Harrell finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds and Lou Williams had 15 points for the Clippers who outscored Memphis 11-3 to close the fourth quarter. Harrell had five points in the overtime as the Clippers won their eighth straight at home.