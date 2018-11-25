close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2018
Lahore’s Inter-Tehsil events from 27th

Sports

LAHORE: Inter-Tehsil sports competitions of Lahore district as part of the annual sports calendar of Sports Board Punjab will roll into action from November 27 in.

District sports officer Tanveer Abbas informed that boys competitions will be held in badminton, kabaddi, cricket, table tennis, wrestling, athletics, football and volleyball while girls will compete in badminton, volleyball handball, table tennis and athletics.

He further stated that this 23 days activity will be conducted at national level venues like Nishter Park Sports Complex, LCCA ground, Pakistan Sports Board Coaching and training centre, Punjab Football Stadium, and Lahore College. The inauguration of the events will be held at Nishter Park on November 27 at 10 am.

