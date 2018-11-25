Tough fight likely in Khalid Bin Waleed Cup today

LAHORE: Tough competition is expected in the Khalid Bin Waleed Cup, which is the main race of the day going to be held at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

In all seven races are scheduled for the day with November Cup being the second featured attraction among five Rambo Plate races. Apart from the fourth and sixth races which are of class VI, all the others are of class VII but of different divisions. Just for the final race which is of 1100 metres, all of them are of 1000 metres distance. The 11 ponies opening Rambo Plate is of Division-V.8 with lights on Amir’s Love, Bright Life and Head Line as the ones to show some performance from a lot of Good Action, Bano, Daniel Bryan, KFK Princess, Sheba, Baa Aytbar, London Queen and Sub Zero.

The second race of the day which is of division V is November Cup. It has 10 entries and none of them is marked for a win, which means anyone could be the champion from among Piyari Malangni, Naveed Choice, Baa lzzat, Hyper Trapper, Big Less, Public Fancy, Green One, Marshal, Dance & Dance and Chotey Sahib.

The third race of the day is of division-V.A and here Nice One is favourite and is believed to be followed by Queen Esmeralda but Kahkashan may surprise. The 13 entries in this race is completed by Alex, Kali Ghatta, Push The Limits, Merry Dance, On The Spot Win, Man Maujee, Daughter of Rawal, Turab Prince, Furious and New Pari. The fourth race of the day is from division-IV&V and 14 are listed for the run. Sweet Sania has high expectations while Big Lady may come second but Baa Wafa came stage an upset. Other in the races are Umer Queen, Conflict Zone, Secret Lady, Al Ilan, Moazrat, Afzaal Choice, Nevada, Noor-e-Behar, Music Boy, Laili and Silent Warrior. The division-III&IV fifth race has a field of nine but Safdar Princess has been singled out for a win. It may be followed by Uzair Prince for a second place while Chan Punjabi carries in it a sense of surprise. Sweet Golden, King Queen, Abbas Princess, One Four Seven, Asim Prince and Neeli De Malika are other in the race.

The Khalil Bin Waleed Cup which is of division-II, III and IV has eight participants and from among them all eyes are on Hassan Prince. Mighty Satiana is expected for a place with an upset expected from Goleke Queen. But Benevolent, Candle, Speedo, Blue Max and Titli also cannot be written off.

The final race of the day is of division-II&III and Helena is over the top in terms of performance from a field of13. The second best is believed to be Miss Ravi Road. However, One Man Show, is the one that might come out with exceptional stripe. Shan-e-Sikandar, High On Life, The Game Changer, Aya Darwaish, Gambler Boy, Punjabi Rawaj, Ubbi, Ahmed Princess, Bholi Bhali and Mohni Queen are others in the run.