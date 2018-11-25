Late strikes rob Pakistan of advantage

DUBAI: It was as if Pakistan had come with a set template to bat out their first innings: grind New Zealand to the ground.

After the heart-wrenching defeat in Abu Dhabi, it was as if they were going to make sure everything went according to plan. It almost did, but two wickets against the run of play undid their graft, and left the match evenly poised at 207 for 4 at Stumps on Day 1 in Dubai.

Central to Pakistan’s display with the bat was the uber-patient innings from Azhar Ali (81 off 187 balls) and Haris Sohail (81 off 240).

Their stand 126 came off more than 61 overs, and it had helped them claw their way back into the game after two early setbacks.

Ali was the more adventurous of the duo, but only because Sohail seemingly had abstained from scoring.

The game merited such play, especially in the first session. Colin de Grandhomme and Trent Boult extracted whatever little the Dubai pitch offered the pacers and made life tough for Pakistan. Their troubling lines forced Mohammad Hafeez into walking down the pitch to de Grandhomme and edging to second slip, while Imam-ul-Haq wafted at a wide delivery to the same effect.

At 25 for 2, Ali and Sohail got together and blunted out New Zealand’s momentum. It could’ve been worse for the hosts, but Ali’s edge off his second ball split the first slip and ‘keeper. Him and Sohail buckled down to keep the pacers under check. No boundaries came off the next 11 overs, when finally the break in monotony arrived through two edges off Boult’s eighth over.

Another four in the next over, off Ajaz Patel, the hero from the Abu Dhabi Test, allowed the hosts to cross the fifty-run mark in the 23rd over of the innings.

The second session started off even slower. Their scoring rate dipped below two, but the pair ensured the wickets column didn’t change.

Pakistan, finally, found some momentum through a flurry of boundaries. Ali wafted Neil Wagner past point, before scoring boundaries either side fine of the ‘keeper helped raise the 50-run alliance.

Ali brought up his own fifty soon after. Runs came in a lot more easier an hour into the session, with Ali and Sohail adept at picking the gaps for singles and the occasional boundary. Sohail, too, showed his attacking side by lofting Patel to the leg-side before creaming a drive through the covers.

Pakistan went past the 100-run mark with that Sohail shot through covers, while Ali celebrated the team 100 by smashing the first six of the game.

With the momentum slowly shifting, Pakistan’s runs came relatively quicker, and the pair soon completed their 100-run alliance. But just as Pakistan hoped to use that platform for bigger runs, their lack of application seeped in.

Ali pushed a ball to mid off and set off for a single. He was sent back, but not in time as New Zealand celebrated a fortuitous wicket. They were celebrating again soon after, as Asad Shafiq tried to smash Patel out of the ground and holed out at point. New Zealand’s last two wickets had come out of nothing, and Pakistan had no one but themselves to blame.

Babar Azam’s strike-rate of 51 in his 27 balls was the highest in the innings, and showed the importance of maximising opportunities as Pakistan crossed the 200-run mark late in the day. Their slow pace meant that despite giving the visitors only four wickets on the day, they had only scored a smidgen above 200.

Score Board

Pakistan Ist innings

Imam-ul-Haq c Latham b Colin 9

M Hafeez c Latham b Colin 9

Azhar Ali run out 81

Haris Sohail not out 81

Asad Shafiq c Wagner b Patel 12

Babar Azam not out 14

Extras: (nb 1) 1

Total: (for four wkts; 90 overs) 207

Still to bat: Sarfraz Ahmed, Bilal Asif, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, M Abbas

Fall of wickets: 1-18 (Hafeez), 2-25 (Imam), 3-151 (Azhar), 4-174 (Shafiq)

Bowling: Boult 18-5-50-0, Colin Grandhomme 19-7-31-2, Wagner 22-7-44-0 (1nb), Patel 19-3-60-1, Sodhi 12-0-22-0

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Jeet Raval, BJ Watling, Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner,

Toss: Pakistan Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS) and Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

TV umpire: Ian Gould (ENG) Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND).