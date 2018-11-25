close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 25, 2018
Advertisement

Brother of Honduran president arrested in US over drug ties

World

AFP
November 25, 2018

Share

TEGUCIGALPA: Juan Antonio Hernandez, the brother of the Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, was arrested in the United States on Friday over suspected ties to drug trafficking, officials said Friday. Honduran authorities released a statement saying the arrest in Miami was consistent with the president’s declaration last month that “no one is above the law” and came after persistent rumors of Antonio Hernandez’s involvement in narcotics. The former head of the Los Cachiros cartel Devis Leonel Rivera Maradiaga had testified to a court in New York in 2017 that he had bribed the president’s brother when he was a lawmaker, in exchange for his assistance to the traffickers. Maradiaga had also testified against Fabio Lobo, son of former Honduran President Porfirio Lobo, who was sentenced to 24 years in prison for collaborating with the Los Cachiros cartel. In his testimony, he had explained how the Los Cachiros had set up an intermediary company which it used to conduct business with the government, and which served to launder its trafficking profits. The Los Cachiros cartel was responsible for moving tons of cocaine in to the United States before being dismantled by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Antonio Hernandez was previously accused of being involved in the drug trade in 2016 by former Honduran soldier Santos Rodriguez. Rodriguez also accused Antonio Hernandez of being an accomplice to a plot to kill the US ambassador to Honduras. He denied all charges.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World