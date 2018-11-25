close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
November 25, 2018
Advertisement

Babak criticises KP govt

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 25, 2018

Share

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) parliamentary leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sardar Hussain Babak on Saturday said that the province was facing administrative paralysis due to government interference in departments.

The ANP leader said that transfers and victimisation of government officers has become a routine in the province, which he called economically bankrupt. The ANP lawmaker, in a statement, claimed that harassment of the officials had become a routine activity in the province.

He also claimed that treasury lawmakers were regularly handing lists of their favourite candidates for appointments in government departments.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar