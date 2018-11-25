tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Annual Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Nabi (SAW) was organised at Government College of Home Economics, Gulberg, Lahore.
According to a press release, Principal Prof Dr Ambreen Sagheer, Vice-Principal, Seema Shurjeel, faculty members and students attended the ceremony. The programme started with Qura’an Khwani followed by Hamd-e-Bari Ta’ala. Expressing great reverence for the Holy Prophet (SAW), the students presented a Naat. The Auditorium echoed with sound of Darood-e-Pak during intervals.
