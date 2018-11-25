Children Day function

LAHORE : Children are our future. Giving attention to their education and training is the collectively responsibility of teachers, parents and society.

These views were expressed by Social Welfare Officer, Burki Urban Development Project, Aroosa Butt at school function held to mark World Children Day. The social welfare organisation, Anjuman-e-Rafia-e-Ama, organised the function at Govt Higher Secondary School for Boys, Jallo Morr. Sweaters and stationery were also distributed among the students at the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Social Welfare Officer Aroosa Butt said the purpose such events was to encourage students to get education. On the occasion, Principal Muhammad Saleem Khan said the role of parents and teachers is very important in children's education. Social Officer Fayaz Ahmad on the occasion stressed the role of society to develop students' personality. Anjuman-e-Rafia-e-Ama Chief Sheikh Manzoor Hussain, vice president Muhammad Malik, Secretary-General Ch Shahid, Haji Obaid, Hakeem Khalid, Saleem Chishti, Javid Iqbal, Rana Ejaz, Iftikhar Hussain, Hafiz Sadique and other attended the ceremony.