Modern farming stressed

LAHORE : Punjab University’s Institute of Agricultural Sciences (IAGS) organised a training workshop on ‘Tunnel Farming in Pakistan’.

The aim of the workshop was capacity building of farming community, improve the production per acre to meet the market demands, supply of healthy vegetables around the year and application of modern practices to resolve the issues in tunnel farming. Progressive farmers, entrepreneurs and those seeking to rise their per acre farm income attended the workshop. Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider, IAGS Director, Sajid Iqbal Sandhu, Dr Nasir Subhani, Dr Tahir Shafeeq, Dr Mubeen Sarwar, faculty members and students also attended the workshop.

In his address, Dr Saleem said everyone knew agriculture was the back bone of economy so the growth of agriculture had an effective role in the success of yields.

“But for the promotion of any business it is necessary to use best methods and techniques so the cultivation make good. It is very important thing to understand that how to get maximum yields from minimum resources. Before start of tunnel farming it is necessary to get training from expertise of that field,” he added.

He appreciated the efforts of the organisers of the event. Sajid Iqbal Sandhu, Dr Nasir Subhani and Dr Tahir Shafeeq also spoke on the occasion. PhDs: Punjab University has awarded four PhD degrees to the scholars. Muhammad Nawaz in the subject of Arabic after approval of his thesis ‘Muqaddimah Jamie-Al-Matoon Wal-Sharooh by Jan Muhammad (Research and Editing)’, Hafiz Atif Iqbal in the subject of Islamic Studies after the approval of his thesis ‘The Collection Centres of Zakat in Pakistan-Method and Legal Status’, Syeda Sara Zahra Bukhari in the subject of Persian after approval of her thesis ‘Analysis of Art and Thoughts of Amir Khosrow with Reference to His Historical Khamsa’ and Ali Ahmad Sabir in the subject of Environmental Sciences after approval of his thesis “Environment Friendly Synthesis of Acetic Acid Based Compounds and Their Biological Characterisation”.