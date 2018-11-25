VCs selection: Court issues interim injunction

PESHAWAR: A court has granted an ad-interim injunction that the final order of selection for the posts of vice-chancellors of three public sector universities shall not be passed though the selection process shall continue.

The court of senior civil judge-III, Peshawar Iftikhar Ahmed Mohmand issued the order in a civil suit filed by four professors of the Agricultural University, Peshawar.

The plaintiffs include Meritorious Professor Dr Farhatullah, Department of Plant Breeding Sciences, Professor Dr Mansoor Khattak, Department of Agriculture Mechanization, Faculty of Crop Production Sciences, Professor Dr Farmanullah, Dean of Faculty of Crop Production Sciences, and Dr Subhan Qureshi, Professor at Department of Livestock & Management.

The defendants in the case are the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) through the chief secretary, the secretary Higher Education Department, KP, Governor of KP through the secretary Higher Education Department, and Academic Search Committee through its convener Professor Dr Atta-ur-Rehman.

In their civil suit, the plaintiffs argued that they were highly qualified having doctorate degrees, but were not shortlisted for the post of vice-chancellors of the Agricultural University, Peshawar, University of Haripur and the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University that were advertised late last year. They maintained that they were qualified to be considered and appointed to these positions, but no reason was provided as to why they weren’t shortlisted when the list of candidates for interviews on November 23-24 was finalized.

The court noted that the application by the plaintiffs is supported with affidavits and there is nothing in rebuttal at this stage, therefore it was granting ad-interim injunction to the extent that final order of selection shall not be passed. However, it ordered that the process of selection of vice-chancellors shall continue. The court also issued summon/notice of ad-interim injunction to the defendants.