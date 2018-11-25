Pilot Health Programme : ‘12 schools to have doctor, nurse under pilot project’

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has approved in principle a pilot health programme for schoolchildren. It would initially be launched at 12 selected government schools.

Chairing a meeting at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Saturday, the minister said that under the pilot programme six boys’ and six girls’ schools would be provided necessary health cover.

“By making our children healthy many health targets could be achieved easily”, she said. Under the programme, a doctor and a nurse would be assigned for each school besides all students would be provided with facility of necessary medical tests. The minister said any medical test would be subjected to permission of parents. “I had talked with Murad Raas, Provincial Minister for Education and he was kind enough to agree with my idea. We would now sign an memorandum of understanding (MoU) which would pave the way for Pilot Health Programme for schoolchildren” said Dr Yasmin Rashid.

She acknowledged an offer by King Edward Medical University for free eye checkup of schoolchildren and said that under the pilot programme the students would be taught benefits of hygiene and nutrition and their medical checkup would also be done.

She expressed her concern over growing complication of anemia in children and said that low ratio of hemoglobin needed urgent attention of both government and parents as well. She directed that problem of anemia should also be included in the pilot programme.

Meanwhile, the provincial health minister also chaired a video linked meeting of CEOs of all district health authorities.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Muhammad Khan Ranjha, Health Services Director General Dr Munir Ahmed, Deputy Secretary and other officers concerned attended the meeting. The meeting decided to enhance working capacity of all district and tehsil health councils. Dr Yasmin Rashid directed that participation of people from all walks of life should be increased in the councils for better results.