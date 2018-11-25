Report sought on structures named after Altaf and his kin

KARACHI: The Sindh government has sought response on an immediate basis from its various authorities and departments, and civic and local government agencies regarding the progress made so far to implement the decision to rename 51 public places, institutions and buildings in Karachi named after the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain and his immediate family members.

The decision to remove Altaf and his family members’ names from public spaces and buildings was first taken by the Sindh cabinet on December 30, 2017, and later by the provincial apex committee on March 8, this year.

To ensure implementation of the decision, the services, general administration and coordination department of the provincial government has issued a circular to various authorities and departments, including the local government department, health department, school education and literacy department, Karachi commissioner, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation municipal commissioner, Karachi Development Authority, Sindh Industrial Trading Estate, and deputy commissioners of Malir, West, Central, and Korangi districts. A copy of the circular was also sent to the home secretary.