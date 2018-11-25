Corridor to act as bridge between two peoples: Modi

NEW DELHI: May be with the blessings of Guru Nanak Devji, this Kartarpur corridor will not just remain a corridor, but act as a bridge between the peoples of the two countries, said the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking at a function to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev at the residence of Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, reports Geo.

He was felicitated with a 'saropa' and turban by Shiromani Akali Dal President and former deputy chief minister of Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal and President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Manjit Singh GK at the function.

A long-pending demand of the Sikh community to build a religious corridor linking India's border district of Gurdaspur with a historic gurudwara in Pakistan may finally be fulfilled with both the countries announcing that stretches would be developed in their respective areas.

In a significant decision, the Union Cabinet on Thursday cleared a proposal to develop a corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur district to the International Border to facilitate Indian pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan.