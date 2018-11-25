SSG best special force of world: Gen Bajwa

TARBELA: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Special Service Group (SSG) Headquarters here in connection with the installation ceremony of the colonel commandant.

On arrival, the COAS laid a wreath at the Martyrs Monument, says the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Saturday . Major General Abid Rafiq was installed as the first colonel commandant of SSG.

Later, talking to the guests, including serving and retired officers and men of the SSG, General Bajwa hailed their unmatched contribution, especially during the counter terror operations. He said SSG is the best special force of the world and they have proved it through their professional performance and unparalleled sacrifices.