Belgium race to five-shot lead at golf World Cup

MELBOURNE: Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry zeroed in on Belgium’s first ever golf World Cup title Saturday, storming to a five stroke lead over the chasing pack with a peerless display of shot-making.

The pair began the third day level with An Byeong-hun and Kim Si-woo, but the South Koreans could only manage a 68 in the fourball format at Melbourne’s Metropolitan Golf Club, where both players have a ball but only the better score counts for each hole.

In contrast the young Belgians, former University of Illinois teammates, sank seven birdies and an eagle in a sizzling nine-under-par 63 — the best of the day — to be 19-under for the championship.

Italy’s Andrea Pavan and Renato Paratore stayed in the hunt with a 66 to be joint second alongside Mexico’s Abraham Ancer and Roberto Diaz (65) and the Koreans.

Pre-tournament favourites Australia — Mark Leishman and Cameron Smith — remained in touch, six off the pace, tied fifth with England’s Tyrrell Hatton and Ian Poulter and Sweden’s Alexander Bjork and Joakim Lagergren.

After battling icy winds on Friday in the foursomes, the weather was more benign on Saturday. And Pieters, 26, and Detry, 25, turned on the style, bisecting fairways with their approach shots and holing superb putts, making light work of the difficult pin placements.