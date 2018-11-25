Greenshirts reach India with sights set on World Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team reached India on Saturday to feature in the 2018 World Cup scheduled to be held from November 28 to December 16.

The team entered India through Wagah border. They were set to fly from Amritsar to Bhubaneswar which will host the matches.

Pakistan, ranked 13th in the FIH rankings, will face Germany in their Pool D match on December 1.

The Greenshirts have lifted the trophy four times, in 1971, 1978, 1982 and 1994, while finishing as runners-up on two occasions.

Before their departure, Pakistan captain Rizwan Senior expressed hope that his team will do well in the tournament.

“We are ready to face the challenges and our morale is high. We will do our best,” Rizwan said.

“The senior players have more responsibilities as they may be playing their last World Cup,” he added.

On Friday night, Punjab Sports Board hosted a dinner in honor of the national team before their departure. Pakistan will play France in their first practice match on Sunday (today).