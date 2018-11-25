close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
AFP
November 25, 2018
Rousseff and Lula accused in fresh graft case

World

BRASALIA: Brazil has opened criminal proceedings against former left-wing leaders Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff for allegedly receiving bribes with money diverted from state-owned oil giant Petrobras.

The Workers Party (PT) of the two ex-presidents has strongly denied the charges, calling them a "scandalous maneuver" with partisan motives.

In addition to Lula and Rousseff, the PT’s current president and several former ministers are implicated. Attorney General Rodrigo Janot filed a complaint last year alleging the accused conspired to form a criminal organization that received 1,480 million reais (now $390 million) of bribes in money diverted from the state.

