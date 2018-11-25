Rousseff and Lula accused in fresh graft case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BRASALIA: Brazil has opened criminal proceedings against former left-wing leaders Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff for allegedly receiving bribes with money diverted from state-owned oil giant Petrobras.
The Workers Party (PT) of the two ex-presidents has strongly denied the charges, calling them a "scandalous maneuver" with partisan motives.
In addition to Lula and Rousseff, the PT’s current president and several former ministers are implicated. Attorney General Rodrigo Janot filed a complaint last year alleging the accused conspired to form a criminal organization that received 1,480 million reais (now $390 million) of bribes in money diverted from the state.
