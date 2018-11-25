close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
AFP
November 25, 2018
Shooting at US mall sparks panic on shopping day

World

AFP
November 25, 2018

NEW YORK: A man was shot in the wrist after a fight at a crowded New Jersey mall on Black Friday, police said, sparking panic on the busiest shopping day of the year.

It was not immediately clear what the motive behind the shooting was as the victim was refusing to cooperate, but the gunshot led to the evacuation of the Jersey Gardens mall as police converged on the scene.

Videos posted on social media showed shoppers taking cover, while others were being urged to "get down". Some took to Twitter and Facebook to say they thought they were under attack by an active shooter.

