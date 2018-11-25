Women in the lead

Surprisingly, in a country where men generally dominate most fields, women are proving that they lead the field when it comes to research notably at the doctorate level. This is especially true at Karachi University where out of the 673 MPhil degrees awarded by the university between 2013 and 2018, 410 or 61 percent were obtained by women. Out of 1036 PhD degrees, 57 percent were conferred on women. The MPhil and PhD degrees were awarded in different disciplines including the natural sciences, social sciences, education, law and management. The university says that high standards are maintained for research-based degrees and most involve rigorous fieldwork. The statistics on KU’s post-graduate degrees are interesting in a country where many women struggle to receive even a basic education. The university believes that women may however be able to take an education for a longer period as they are not expected to act as bread winners for their families. Many men drop out because they require employment. In a changing environment, families also realize that women holding high education degrees will bring in a higher income. The Centre of Excellence for Women at the university also states it is a myth that women find fieldwork difficult, pointing out that Punjab University also boasts more female doctorate holders and scholars as compared to men.

The truth is that social realities do hold back women from moving into research areas which require long hours or even days outside homes. They also find it more difficult to access research grants because of biases within the system. However, the figures we see from KU and other institutions around the country are encouraging. Women have also contributed to scientific research and areas of medical science. In a country where excellence in research is required in most fields of study, it is welcome news that women are taking up this challenge. They need more support in the form of childcare and assistance from universities in travel and work in more remote areas. But the breaking of gender stereotypes is good news for a country where women are often ranked at second place. Other institutions of higher learning also need to ensure that their female students too are granted equal opportunities at every level.