Sun Nov 25, 2018
November 25, 2018
Obey the rules

Newspost

November 25, 2018

A couple of days back, I witnessed a car breaking the traffic signal. A traffic police officer signalled the driver to stop, but the driver sped away. I saw the policeman following the car, but he lost him in the sea of traffic. This incident shows that the Pakistani people love to break traffic rules because they know that will get away easily. The traffic authorities should fix cameras at all traffic signals that can catch commuters who break traffic signals. A traffic challan should be sent at the address against which the vehicle is registered and if he or she fails to pay the fine, the authorities should be allowed to confiscate the vehicle. Strict punishments deter people from breaking laws. In addition, the people should also make an effort to respect the law and follow all traffic rules.

Shahana Aslam

Karachi

Comments

