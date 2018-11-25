close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
November 25, 2018
Advertisement

Waterless Karachi

Newspost

November 25, 2018

Share

The shortage of water in Karachi has created a lot of problems for people who are finding it increasingly difficult to pay for water tanker regularly. Despite being the biggest city of Pakistan, Karachi is deprived of even basic facilities. The tanker mafia has deprived the majority of residents of the basic facility. It is the responsibility of both the federal and provincial governments to take resolve this grave problem.

Saif Naeem

Kech

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost