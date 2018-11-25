Waterless Karachi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The shortage of water in Karachi has created a lot of problems for people who are finding it increasingly difficult to pay for water tanker regularly. Despite being the biggest city of Pakistan, Karachi is deprived of even basic facilities. The tanker mafia has deprived the majority of residents of the basic facility. It is the responsibility of both the federal and provincial governments to take resolve this grave problem.
Saif Naeem
Kech
