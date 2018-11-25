Forgotten poet

It was shocking to see the miserable condition in which renowned poet Mushtaq Kamlani was found in Sujawal, Sindh. It is sad to see that in our country intellectual people are not given due respect. Like Kamlani, many other precious learned men are leading miserable lives owing to poverty, illness, negligence and other social issues.

The government should take concrete measures to deal with the social problems of such valuable people.

Naeem Ur Rehmaan Shaaiq

Karachi