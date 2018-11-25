close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
November 25, 2018
Advertisement

Career counselling

Newspost

November 25, 2018

Share

A renowned college in Sukkur is providing two-day career counselling workshop to students. It is a good initiative taken by the educational institution to help students choose the career field in which they have the most interest.

Both the federal and provincial governments should take steps to conduct career counselling sessions in government schools and colleges so that students can get guidance from a counsellor at an early stage.

Aakash Ahmed Memon

Naushahro Feroz

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost