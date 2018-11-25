Career counselling

A renowned college in Sukkur is providing two-day career counselling workshop to students. It is a good initiative taken by the educational institution to help students choose the career field in which they have the most interest.

Both the federal and provincial governments should take steps to conduct career counselling sessions in government schools and colleges so that students can get guidance from a counsellor at an early stage.

Aakash Ahmed Memon

Naushahro Feroz