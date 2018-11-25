The deadline

This refers to the news report ‘Smuggled mobiles to be blocked after Dec 31: Fawad’ (November 24). One does not understand the logic behind legalising the smuggled mobile phones that have found their way into Pakistan and giving further relaxation until December 31. By this act, are we not encouraging smuggling and providing clemency to smugglers who are destroying the national economy?

Smuggled mobile phones must not only be blocked but destroyed. Those who are involved in the trade of smuggled mobile phones should be punished.

Arif Majeed

Karachi